Move Over Europe, China Is Pushing To Bailout The Greek Economy

As Western investors head for the hills, it turns out that China is turing the Greece crisis into an opportunity for expansion.



The Chinese government is deepening economic ties, and investment:

Washington Post:

Spurred on by government incentives and bargain-basement prices, the Chinese are planning to pump hundreds of millions — perhaps billions — of euros into Greece even as other investors run the other way. The cornerstone of those plans is the transformation of the Mediterranean port of Piraeus into the Rotterdam of the south, creating a modern gateway linking Chinese factories with consumers across Europe and North Africa.

The port project is emerging as a bellwether for Greek plans to pay down debt and reinvent its broken economy by privatizing inefficient government-owned utilities, trains and even casinos. This week, the Chinese shipping giant Cosco assumed full control of the major container dock in Piraeus, just southwest of Athens. In return, the Chinese have pledged to spend $700 million to construct a new pier and upgrade existing docks.

…

The Greek government is also courting China for a bevy of other projects, including a sprawling new distribution centre in the industrial wastelands west of Athens, a monorail line, five-star hotels and a new maritime theme park. Greek hotels, eager to fill rooms as crisis-weary Europeans cut back on travel, are also wooing Chinese tour operators as never before. The whitewashed island of Santorini has started selling itself as the ideal spot for “Big Fat Mandarin Weddings” and has seen a surge in fairytale nuptials by wealthy Chinese as a result.

