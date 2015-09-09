China is attempting to make its economic growth figures look more realistic

Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Amidst widespread international scepticism over the accuracy of their economic growth figures, China’s statistics bureau, the NBS, announced on Wednesday that it has changed the way quarterly gross domestic product data is calculated, bringing it closer to international standards in an attempt to improve the reliability of the numbers.

According to the NBS, and reported by Reuters, the move will make the data “more accurate in measuring the seasonal economic activity and more sensitive in capturing information on short-term fluctuations”.

Previously, China’s quarterly GDP data, in terms of value and growth rates, was derived from accumulated figures rather than economic activity of that particular quarter, it acknowledged.

“The new methodology – in line with that of major developed countries – will pave the way for China to adopt the International Monetary Fund’s Special Data Dissemination Standard in calculating GDP”, the NBS statement read.

According to the report, China’s upcoming Q3 GDP report, scheduled for release on October 19, will be subject to the new calculation. The downward revision to 2014’s GDP growth rate on Monday – 6.3% from 6.4% seen previously – was as a result of the new methodology being retrospectively applied to prior data.

In the second quarter of 2015, the NBS reported that the economy grew 7% in annualised terms, unchanged from the first quarter of the year. The seemingly robust figure drew the ire of many analysts who believed the data was simply too good to be true given weakness in other complementary data series.

Despite the amendment to GDP calculations, its unlikely to appease those who believe the Chinese growth numbers are simply made up, with the government simply starting from the desired figure and working backwards rather than relying upon actual figures.

Chinese premier Li Keqiang, when in change of Liaoning Province in 2007, described Chinese GDP figures as “man-made”, stating that he preferred to look at electricity production, bank lending and railway cargo volumes to obtain a more realistic view on what was happening in the economy.

Certainly, based on those metrics, there’s likely to be a further scepticism of the Q3 GDP figure no matter how it registers given recent in all three of late.

