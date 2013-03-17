China Is Attempting To Engineer Genius Babies

Photo: Spoiler: Click here for source

It’s not exactly news that China is setting itself up as a new global superpower, is it? While Western civilisation chokes on its own gluttony like a latter-day Marlon Brando, China continues to buy up American debt and lock away the world’s natural resources. But now, not content to simply laugh and make jerk-off signs as they pass us on the geopolitical highway, they’ve also developed a state-endorsed genetic-engineering project.

