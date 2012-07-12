Some People In China Think They've Pre-Ordered An iPhone 5

People in China are already “pre-ordering” the iPhone 5 on Taobao, a Chinese e-commerce site comparable to Amazon and eBay, reports Reuters.



The iPhone 5 is obviously not available for pre-order yet and we don’t even know what it will look like, but these pre-orders come complete with mockups and technical specs.

It seems to be opportunistic selling. Prices range from $160 to $1,100 to claim phones that don’t yet exist from a company or person that doesn’t have them, although Reuters spoke with some sellers who say they plan to buy the phones in the US or in Hong Kong and then bring them to mainland China.

