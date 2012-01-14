PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Riots At The iPhone 4S Launch In China

Photo: Saina Silverman
Apple has suspended sales of the iPhone 4S at its retail stores in China after a huge crowd began rioting and throwing eggs in front of the company’s flagship store in Sanlitun.The phone is available at resellers and online in China now, but according to an Apple spokeswoman it’s all sold out in the country.
We looked through YouTube and Twitter to see some of the images and video people captured from the riots.
As you can see, it was a crowded, hectic scene.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.