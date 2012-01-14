PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Riots At The iPhone 4S Launch In China

Photo: Saina Silverman

Apple has suspended sales of the iPhone 4S at its retail stores in China after a huge crowd began rioting and throwing eggs in front of the company’s flagship store in Sanlitun.The phone is available at resellers and online in China now, but according to an Apple spokeswoman it’s all sold out in the country.



We looked through YouTube and Twitter to see some of the images and video people captured from the riots.

As you can see, it was a crowded, hectic scene.

Apple's publicity photo of the Sanlitun store -- calm and peaceful It turned busy quickly It starts heating up There's a bit of pushing and shoving at the end of this video The cops show up Police dragged this woman away from the scene The crowd was simply too large to manage Here's the store as it is right now -- closed and empty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.