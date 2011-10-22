Here's The Fantastic, Prophetic Presentation That Predicted The Current Slowdown In China

Joe Weisenthal
chart

Want to know what’s going on in China, where everyone is worried about an economic slowdown?

Late last year, Wu Zhijian of Woodsford Capital Management Pte. Ltd. put together a presentation called China into 2011: Bumpy Road Ahead that nicely walked through all the main issues facing China now and in the future.

Among the key points:

  • The low-hanging fruit of robust exports is disappearing.
  • Capital investment as a percentage of GDP is already super high, and can’t go much higher.
  • Rising inflation is hurting.
  • Rising inequality is creating social problems.

 

