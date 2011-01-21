SocGen On The 9 Ways To Survive Runaway Chinese Inflation

Gregory White
China’s problem with inflation is now obvious. Last night, CPI for December came in as expected, but growth for Q4 2010 came in much hotter than expected, at 9.8%.

Now, Societe Generale are certain China has let the inflation situation get out of control. The government, according to their analysts, has not tightened effectively and now its only a question of whether China has a soft landing, or crashes.

While Societe Generale give the chance of a soft landing 70%, there is a significant 30% risk of a hard landing that would smash the global economy.

They have trade ideas for both scenarios.

Scenario 1: Inflation rises in China, but there is no monetary policy inspired crash

Likelihood: 70%

If Chinese macroeconomic policy successfully contains inflation, preventing it from getting too out of control, while not creating a hard landing. The result is a renewed appetite for risk world wide.

Source: Societe Generale

Trade Idea 1: Equities rise based on strengthening appetite for risk

Scenario: Soft Landing

How to play it: Japanese equities, Chinese real estate companies, and Chinese upstream energy companies

Investments: CSI 300 Real Estate ETF (2816 HK), CSI300 Energy Index ETF (3017 HK), iShares CSI A-share Energy Index ETF (3050 HK), Fanuc (6954 JP, Ji Buy)

Source: Societe Generale

Trade Idea 2: Buy currencies backed by commodities as Chinese demand increases

Scenario: Soft Landing

How to play it: Long Chilean Peso, Long Mexican Peso, Long South African Rand, Long Russian Ruble

Source: Societe Generale

Trade Idea 3: Buy Asian currencies as Chinese growth strengthens, currencies rise against the dollar

Scenario: Soft Landing

How to play it: Long Chinese RMB, Long South Korean KRW

Source: Societe Generale

Trade Idea 4: As inflation rises, gold continues to look good

Scenario: Soft Landing

How to play it: Buy gold, buy copper on the dips, buy oil

Investments: Gold ETF (GLD), Copper ETF (JJC)

Source: Societe Generale

Scenario 2: China lets inflation get out of control through 2011, tightens in 2012, results in hard landing

Likelihood: 30%

Macroeconomic policy makers don't tighten heavy in 2011, and instead allow inflation and growth to continue unabated. After the new leadership comes to power in 2012, China undergoes a big tightening move, only to result in a hard landing.

Global growth dips while inflation still rises.

Source: Societe Generale

Trade 1: Short Chinese financial firms

Scenario: Hard Landing

How to play it: Short China financial ETF, CSI 300 Bank ETF (3061 HK)

Source: Societe Generale

Trade 2: Short Chinese property developers

Scenario: Hard Landing

How to play it: Short the China property developer ETF, CSI 300 Real Estate ETF (2816 HK)

Source: Societe Generale

Trade 3: Developed market indices outperform emerging markets

Scenario: Hard Landing

How to play it: Invest in Japan's TOPIX, other developed markets

Source: Societe Generale

Trade 4: Inflation news is good for the yen, bad for the Singapore dollar

Scenario: Hard Landing

How to play it: Singapore is the centre of the Asian asset price bubble, so get out of that currency. Consider the yen.

Source: Societe Generale

Trade 5: Buy Gold to protect against inflation

Scenario: Hard Landing

How to play it: Gold is likely to go higher due to the inflation pressures.

Investments: Gold ETF (GLD)

Source: Societe Generale

Still bullish on the China story?

