SocGen On The 9 Ways To Survive Runaway Chinese Inflation

China’s problem with inflation is now obvious. Last night, CPI for December came in as expected, but growth for Q4 2010 came in much hotter than expected, at 9.8%.



Now, Societe Generale are certain China has let the inflation situation get out of control. The government, according to their analysts, has not tightened effectively and now its only a question of whether China has a soft landing, or crashes.

While Societe Generale give the chance of a soft landing 70%, there is a significant 30% risk of a hard landing that would smash the global economy.

They have trade ideas for both scenarios.

Scenario 1: Inflation rises in China, but there is no monetary policy inspired crash Likelihood: 70% If Chinese macroeconomic policy successfully contains inflation, preventing it from getting too out of control, while not creating a hard landing. The result is a renewed appetite for risk world wide. Source: Societe Generale Trade Idea 1: Equities rise based on strengthening appetite for risk Scenario: Soft Landing How to play it: Japanese equities, Chinese real estate companies, and Chinese upstream energy companies Investments: CSI 300 Real Estate ETF (2816 HK), CSI300 Energy Index ETF (3017 HK), iShares CSI A-share Energy Index ETF (3050 HK), Fanuc (6954 JP, Ji Buy) Source: Societe Generale Trade Idea 2: Buy currencies backed by commodities as Chinese demand increases Scenario: Soft Landing How to play it: Long Chilean Peso, Long Mexican Peso, Long South African Rand, Long Russian Ruble Source: Societe Generale Trade Idea 3: Buy Asian currencies as Chinese growth strengthens, currencies rise against the dollar Scenario: Soft Landing How to play it: Long Chinese RMB, Long South Korean KRW Source: Societe Generale Trade Idea 4: As inflation rises, gold continues to look good Scenario: Soft Landing How to play it: Buy gold, buy copper on the dips, buy oil Investments: Gold ETF (GLD), Copper ETF (JJC) Source: Societe Generale Scenario 2: China lets inflation get out of control through 2011, tightens in 2012, results in hard landing Likelihood: 30% Macroeconomic policy makers don't tighten heavy in 2011, and instead allow inflation and growth to continue unabated. After the new leadership comes to power in 2012, China undergoes a big tightening move, only to result in a hard landing. Global growth dips while inflation still rises. Source: Societe Generale Trade 1: Short Chinese financial firms Scenario: Hard Landing How to play it: Short China financial ETF, CSI 300 Bank ETF (3061 HK) Source: Societe Generale Trade 2: Short Chinese property developers Scenario: Hard Landing How to play it: Short the China property developer ETF, CSI 300 Real Estate ETF (2816 HK) Source: Societe Generale Trade 3: Developed market indices outperform emerging markets Scenario: Hard Landing How to play it: Invest in Japan's TOPIX, other developed markets Source: Societe Generale Trade 4: Inflation news is good for the yen, bad for the Singapore dollar Scenario: Hard Landing How to play it: Singapore is the centre of the Asian asset price bubble, so get out of that currency. Consider the yen. Source: Societe Generale Trade 5: Buy Gold to protect against inflation Scenario: Hard Landing How to play it: Gold is likely to go higher due to the inflation pressures. Investments: Gold ETF (GLD) Source: Societe Generale Still bullish on the China story? Here are 17 facts about China that will blow your mind >

