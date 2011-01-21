SocGen On The 9 Ways To Survive Runaway Chinese Inflation

China’s problem with inflation is now obvious. Last night, CPI for December came in as expected, but growth for Q4 2010 came in much hotter than expected, at 9.8%.
Now, Societe Generale are certain China has let the inflation situation get out of control. The government, according to their analysts, has not tightened effectively and now its only a question of whether China has a soft landing, or crashes.
While Societe Generale give the chance of a soft landing 70%, there is a significant 30% risk of a hard landing that would smash the global economy.
They have trade ideas for both scenarios.
Likelihood: 70%
If Chinese macroeconomic policy successfully contains inflation, preventing it from getting too out of control, while not creating a hard landing. The result is a renewed appetite for risk world wide.
Scenario: Soft Landing
How to play it: Japanese equities, Chinese real estate companies, and Chinese upstream energy companies
Investments: CSI 300 Real Estate ETF (2816 HK), CSI300 Energy Index ETF (3017 HK), iShares CSI A-share Energy Index ETF (3050 HK), Fanuc (6954 JP, Ji Buy)
Scenario: Soft Landing
How to play it: Long Chilean Peso, Long Mexican Peso, Long South African Rand, Long Russian Ruble
Trade Idea 3: Buy Asian currencies as Chinese growth strengthens, currencies rise against the dollar
Scenario: Soft Landing
How to play it: Long Chinese RMB, Long South Korean KRW
Scenario: Soft Landing
How to play it: Buy gold, buy copper on the dips, buy oil
Investments: Gold ETF (GLD), Copper ETF (JJC)
Scenario 2: China lets inflation get out of control through 2011, tightens in 2012, results in hard landing
Likelihood: 30%
Macroeconomic policy makers don't tighten heavy in 2011, and instead allow inflation and growth to continue unabated. After the new leadership comes to power in 2012, China undergoes a big tightening move, only to result in a hard landing.
Global growth dips while inflation still rises.
Scenario: Hard Landing
How to play it: Short China financial ETF, CSI 300 Bank ETF (3061 HK)
Scenario: Hard Landing
How to play it: Short the China property developer ETF, CSI 300 Real Estate ETF (2816 HK)
Scenario: Hard Landing
How to play it: Invest in Japan's TOPIX, other developed markets
Scenario: Hard Landing
How to play it: Singapore is the centre of the Asian asset price bubble, so get out of that currency. Consider the yen.
Scenario: Hard Landing
How to play it: Gold is likely to go higher due to the inflation pressures.
Investments: Gold ETF (GLD)
