Chinese Consumer Prices Gather Steam

Chinese consumer prices climbed 3.1% year-over-year (YoY) in September, beating expectations for a 2.8% rise.

This compares with a 2.6% rise in August.

Meanwhile, producer prices fell 1.3% in September, compared with expectations for a 1.4% fall. This compares with a 1.6% fall the previous month.

Producer prices were down for the sixth straight month, but economists believe they bottomed out in July.

Trade data out earlier this weekend already disappointed markets, with exports falling 0.3% year-over-year in September, and imports rising 7.4% on the year.

