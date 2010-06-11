Chinese May Inflation Blows Past Government Limits

China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1% in May, to a 19-month high. May’s CPI level blew past the government’s 3% official inflation limit. May inflation was an accelerating from a 2.8% rise in April.



Morever, China’s producer price index (PPI) rose 7.1% in May, a faster rate than 6.8% in April.

China Daily:

In May, consumer prices in China’s urban areas increased 2.9 per cent and in rural regions by 3.3 per cent. Food prices, which accounted for about a third of the weighting in calculating the CPI, rose 6.1 per cent.

NBS spokesman Sheng Laiyun said the higher inflation was because of a low comparison basis from the same period last year and was pushed up by food prices hikes.

He said China had the basics for keeping prices under control this year.

“Although China faces quite a lot of pressure, the 3-per cent target is still possible with effort,” he said.

If the trend in rising food prices sustains itself, it has to be extremely worrisome for Chinese officials. Nothing hits the poor like food price inflation. Given that this inflation data comes on the heels of soaring export data reported from Thursday, perhaps China has some room to cool its economy further.

