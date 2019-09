This is a cool chart from BHP Billiton looking at China via a couple different industrial metrics.



What’s key is how far behind the US China will still be on things like cars and office space per capita–even though, in cars, at least, the Chinese market will be much larger than the U.S.

Photo: BHP

