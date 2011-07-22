Investigators Say China Was Behind The 'Very Major' IMF Hack Attack

When the IMF was breached in a very major hacking attack last month, sources said that the attack was suspected to be related to a foreign government.



Take one guess who it could be.

Correct! Chinese cyber spies — like those who hacked Google and the Pentagon — were behind the IMF attack, sources close to the investigation tell Bloomberg.

Evidence pointing to China includes an analysis of the attack methods, as well as the electronic trail left by hackers as they removed large quantities of documents from the IMF’s computers. The multistaged attack, which used U.S.-based servers as part of their equipment, ended on May 31, people involved in the investigation said on the condition they not be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak about it.

China’s embassy in Washington has said it is “irresponsible” to blame China.

Anyway this is awkward for incoming deputy managing director Zhu Min, who was part of a push to increase China’s standing in the organisation.

