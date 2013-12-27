You Can't Go Anywhere In China Without Seeing Images Of Mao

China celebrated the 120th birthday of Mao Zedong today.
Many have drawn parallels between president Xi Jinping and Mao, especially now that Xi has taken to hardening Party indoctrination.
Mao has become a powerful symbol for leftists in the Communist Party.
“In venerating Mao, they sometimes seek to put pressure on the current leadership and its market-oriented policies while managing to avoid expressing open dissent,” write Ben Blanchard and Benjamin Kang Lim at Reuters
To mark his birth, Chinese leaders bowed three times in front of the statue of Mao and visited his mausoleum.
And 37 years after his death, Mao’s presence is still felt and seen all over China.
A portrait of Mao is seen at the Democracy Elementary and Middle School in Sitong town, where students are required to sing revolutionary songs and recite quotations from Mao's Little Red Book.
A giant peter of Mao is seen at a thermal power plant in Nanjie village in China's central Henan province. The village is said to be one of the last remaining models of communist China where collectivism still guides daily life.
Copies of the Little Red Book are on sale at the Panjiayuan flea market in Beijing. Panjiayuan, known as 'Dirt Market' sells both genuine and fake antiques.
Workers put in characters that spell 'Long Life Maoism' over a portrait of Mao in Changzhi, northern China's Shanxi province.
Folk artist Cong Langui draws a portrait of Mao declaring the founding of the People's Republic of China on a square in Wuhan, Hubei province.
A poster can be seen hanging in a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao. The cave has since been turned into a Military Bar.
A book cover with young Mao is seen at China's Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, a Communist Party school, in Jiangxi province.
Delegates look at painting of Mao and other Chinese leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Boats carrying an image of chairman Mao and Chinese national flags lead winter swimmers dying an exercise in the Yangtze River to celebrate Mao's 120th birth anniversary.
Security cameras are attached to a pole right by a giant poster of Mao near the Great Hall of the People.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.