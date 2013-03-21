HERE COMES CHINA'S FLASH PMI...

At 9:45 PM ET, China will release its HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI report, a preliminary reading of manufacturing activity in the world’s second largest economy.



Economists are expecting the number to rise to 50.8 from last month’s reading of 50.4.

Any reading above 50 signals growth in the sector.

This comes after a wave of weak economic data forced economists to lower their forecasts for China’s GDP growth.

