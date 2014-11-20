CHINA: HSBC FLASH MANUFACTURING PMI CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME IN SIX MONTHS

More bad news on China with the Flash PMI printing 50.0 in November from 50.4 last month which is a 6 month low. On the production side the output index at 49.5 a seven month low.
HSBC Chief Economist for China Hingbin Qu said that accompanying this fall in production was an increase in “dis-inflationary” forces and the “labour market showed further signs of weakening”.
Not good news for China and another sign that stimulus is needed.
Shanghai stocks have just opeened down 0.33% on the news.
