CHINA: HSBC FLASH MANUFACTURING PMI CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME IN SIX MONTHS

Photo: China Photos/Getty Images.

More bad news on China with the Flash PMI printing 50.0 in November from 50.4 last month which is a 6 month low. On the production side the output index at 49.5 a seven month low.

HSBC Chief Economist for China Hingbin Qu said that accompanying this fall in production was an increase in “dis-inflationary” forces and the “labour market showed further signs of weakening”.

Not good news for China and another sign that stimulus is needed.

Shanghai stocks have just opeened down 0.33% on the news.

