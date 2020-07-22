People are burning documents at the Chinese Consulate in Houston, as Beijing says the US abruptly gave it 72 hours to shut it down

Twitter/ KPRC2Tulsi/Breaking 911 An image from video footage appearing to show documents being burned in the courtyard of China’s Houston consulate.

People were seen burning documents at the Chinese Consulate in Houston, and fire services were called to the scene.

The police told multiple outlets that people were burning documents in what appeared to be open trash cans. It is not clear what those documents were.

It came as China said the US ordered the consulate to be closed in an “unprecedented escalation.” Chinese state media reported that the US had given China 72 hours to close it.

The State Department said the closing was ordered to protect American intellectual property and Americans’ private information.

China painted the decision in light of strained US-China relations, claiming the US “has repeatedly stigmatised China,” and vowed to retaliate if the US did not reverse its order.

The local outlet ABC 13 reported early Wednesday morning that trash cans full of documents were being burned in the consulate’s courtyard.

A police official told the Houston Chronicle that witnesses saw paper being burned in what appeared to be open trash cans outside the building.

The police also told the local outlet Fox26 Houston that a fire reported at the consulate on Tuesday evening was the result of people burning documents. KPRC 2 reported that the police were told documents were being burned just after 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

One witness told KPRC 2: “You could just smell the paper burning.”

Fox26 reported that police officers and the fire department were not allowed onto the premises as it’s considered Chinese territory. The police official told the Houston Chronicle that the police were not allowed to access the building.

Video footage appears to show documents being burned outside the building:

NEW VIDEO: Documents, other materials appear to be burned in courtyard of Consulate General of China in Houston, Texas; police and fire responded but its unclear it they entered property @KPRC2Tulsi pic.twitter.com/4vZktNpsWQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 22, 2020

Business Insider was unable to contact the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Houston outside its working hours.

The news comes as China said the US abruptly ordered China to close it immediately.

“On July 21, the US suddenly requested China to close the Consulate General in Houston. This was a political provocation unilaterally initiated by the US against China,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry representative, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday, calling it an “unprecedented escalation” in US-China relations.

In a statement sent to Business Insider, the US State Department representative Morgan Ortagus said: “We have directed the closure of PRC Consulate General Houston, in order to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information,” using an abbreviation for the People’s Republic of China.

“The United States will not tolerate the PRC’s violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC’s unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behaviour,” she added.

Wang said the move “seriously violated international law and basic norms of international relation” and damaged relations between the US and China.

“China strongly condemns this. China urges the US to immediately revoke the wrong decision,” he said. “Otherwise, China will definitely make a proper and necessary response.”

Hu Xijin, the editor of China’s state-backed Global Times newspaper, said the US gave China just 72 hours to close the consulate.

The US asked China to close Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours. This is a crazy move. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 22, 2020

On Tuesday, the Justice Department charged two Chinese state-backed hackers with hacking into the computer systems of hundreds of companies, governments, and individual activists and stealing their data. It is not clear whether these charges are related to the ordered closing.

China has four other consulates in the US – in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco – as well as an embassy in Washington, DC.

The Foreign Ministry statement said the Houston consulate was being closed “unilaterally” by the US “for a limited time.” It did not specify a deadline given by the US.

The ministry also criticised the US’s treatment of China.

“For a period of time, the US government has repeatedly stigmatised China, conducted unprovoked attacks on China’s development, unreasonably made things difficult for Chinese diplomatic and consular staff in the US, and intimidated, interrogated, and confiscated personal electronic equipment from Chinese students studying in the US,” it said, without giving evidence to back up its charges.

Ortagus, the State Department spokeswoman, said: “President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in US-China relations.”

The New York Times noted that while ordering a consulate closed was a strong step, it was one that had been taken before in disputes between countries.

For example, the US ordered Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco in 2017 after Russia restricted the number of diplomats the US could have in Moscow.

