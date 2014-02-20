Some Of China's Top Leaders Are Apparently Obsessed With 'House Of Cards'

The country of China, including some of its top leaders, can’t get enough of the Netflix drama “House of Cards,” The Washington Post’s William Wan reports.

On Sohu, the Chinese equivalent of Netflix, “House of Cards” has been the No. 1-streamed show since the debut of Season 2 last Friday. Streams of both seasons top Sohu’s rankings, ahead of “The Big Bang Theory.”

And according to Sohu (via the Post), most of China’s 24.5 million views of Season 1 of House of Cards came from government-sector employees and residents of Beijing. The state-run Xinhua News Agency wrote last week that “a large number of government and enterprise executives and opinion leaders also strongly recommend” the show.

One top government official who is reportedly a huge fan of the show is Wang Qishan, the Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and considered one of the top seven leaders in China.

From the Post:

Wang Qishan, one of the seven most powerful leaders in China, is said to be particularly captivated, according to reports in Chinese media and officials with ties to his department, who asked to speak anonymously. As head of China’s disciplinary committee, Wang is charged with keeping cadres in line and instilling discipline throughout party ranks — a portfolio somewhat similar to that of Underwood, the majority whip in “House of Cards.”

Much of the second season of “House of Cards” revolves around China-heavy plot lines, featuring tension among Vice President Frank Underwood, President Garrett Walker, the Chinese government, and a corrupt Chinese businessman trying to influence the White House.

