The Training Regimen For 'Usherettes' At A Chinese Expo Is Absolutely Insane

Photo: Usherettes for 2011 Guangzhou Asian Games via ChinaBuzz

China is known for putting on extravagant shows for foreigners.Who could forget the 2010 Shanghai Expo, which cost the country an estimated $55 billion but barely attracted any visitors?



Or the Beijing Summer Olympics, where the immaculately choreographed opening ceremony stunned viewers around the world?

Today, thanks to ChinaHush, we got a small glimpse into the making of one of China’s larger-than-life international expos–specifically the training of usherettes, the beautiful, smiling hostesses that abound at such events.

Looking at the “hell training” currently in session for the upcoming Central China Expo in Taiyuan City in Shangxi Province, ChinaHush writes:

Like any other international ceremonies and meetings host in China, the Central China Expo is considered to be a big window for guests from around the world to embrace Chinese culture. Thus, usherettes aka “Miss Politeness” “Greeting Girls” have to be carefully selected and go through so-called hell training just to be eligible for receiving our leaders and guests.

Here’s what else we learned about the “hell training”:

Usherettes must repeat the line “nín hǎo, qǐng gēn wǒ lái” (“Hello, please follow me”) over and over as they bend at a 45 degree angle while reaching out their right arms

They must wear a heartfelt smile that shows exactly eight teeth

Training often includes ballet and folk dancing for overall posture

Other training practices include “standing on heels with books on head for body stability, biting chopsticks for heartfelt smile, and knee binding or paper clasping for straight and close legs”

The girls, generally ages 17 to 22, practice eight hours a day

Think that’s bad? Find out what it takes to become a flight attendant in China >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.