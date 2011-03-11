China Hongqiao Readies Latest Relaunch IPO In Hong Kong

The IPO pipeline is filling up again, as China Hongqiao becomes the fourth company to announce it will be reviving its Hong Kong listing plans.



The aluminium producer is planning to relaunch its Hong Kong IPO later this month in a bid to raise $1 bn, according to a source who spoke with the Wall Street Journal. China Hongqiao abandoned its original IPO in January, blaming deteriorating market conditions.

Three other companies – Resourcehouse, Newton Resources and EuroSibEnergo – have also announced they will have another go at listing in Hong Kong, reports the WSJ, adding to an IPO pipeline worth more than $20 bn.

Source: Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.