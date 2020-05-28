As politicians in DC condemn China for crackdowns on Hong Kong protests, US police use tear gas on demonstrators in Minneapolis

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Tear gas is fired as protesters clash with police while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, ‘I can’t breathe’. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Centre.

As US officials and politicians condemn China over a controversial new national security law and related crackdowns on pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, there’s also been unrest on America’s streets.

Police in Hong Kong moved to disperse demonstrations against the law in recent days by firing tear gas and using a water cannon.

After an unarmed black man named George Floyd died following an incident with police in which an officer knelt on his kneck, protesters took to the streets in the city of Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

Minneapolis police, dressed in riot gear, fired tear gas at the demonstrators.

Tear gas is considered a chemical weapon and is banned in warfare by most countries, including the US. Police are permitted to use it in a domestic capacity as a “riot-control agent.”

Many on social media drew comparisons between the tactics of police in Hong Kong and officers in Minneapolis.

Police in Hong Kong and Minneapolis, Minnesota, had something in common this week. They both used tear gas on protesters.

Thousands upon thousands of people have flooded the streets of Hong Kong in recent days to demonstrate against a controversial national security law that threatens to upend the city’s semi-autonomous status. The protests are reminiscent of the massive demonstrations in Hong Kong last year, which were inspired by similar, pro-democracy sentiments.

Hong Kong police recently arrested over 100 people, largely on charges of unlawful assembly, and fired tear gas and used a water cannon in an effort to break up the demonstrations as some involved reportedly threw bottles at the officers.

Hong Kong protesters are hit with tear gas amid rising tensions over new China national security law. pic.twitter.com/bsbDzDQnfT — The Hill (@thehill) May 24, 2020

The national security law, unveiled by China’s rubber-stamp legislature last week (bypassing Hong Kong’s chief executive and legislature), criminalizes sedition, secession, and foreign influence in the city.

The move essentially discards the city’s “one country, two systems” model, and has raised questions about whether Hong Kong will maintain its “special status” with the US. The city is treated differently by Washington than mainland China when it comes to trade and other areas.

Politicians and top US officials have strongly condemned the move.

“It’s hard to see how Hong Kong could remain the Asian financial centre that it’s become if China takes over,” White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on May 24.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement described the law as a “death knell” for Hong Kong’s “high degree of autonomy.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a member the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement decrying the law as “unacceptable,”

“The Chinese Communist Party is fast moving to end what is left of Hong Kong’s autonomy,” Cruz said. “As I’ve long said, Hong Kong is the new Berlin, and now the U.S. must stand strong with our allies and hold the line against the spread of communism.”

Similarly, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas recently tweeted: “Red China thinks it can crackdown on Hong Kong in violation of its treaty commitments & the civilized world won’t notice during the pandemic. Wrong. We will notice, China will only prove again it’s a pariah state, & China will suffer severe consequences.”

Meanwhile, back in the US, an unarmed black man named George Floyd died following an incident in which a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. A video of the incident showed Floyd moaning and pleading with the officer to get off of him, shouting, “I can’t breathe.”

“My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts … Please. Please. I can’t breathe, officer … I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe,” Floyd could be heard saying in a video of the deadly encounter, filmed by a bystander.

Police said they were responding to a “forgery in progress.” Four of the officers involved were fired, but Floyd’s family wants them charged with murder.

The fatal incident, which took place on Monday, prompted protests in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. Police in riot gear fired tear gas and projectiles at the protesters as the demonstrations became unruly. A police car was vandalised, windows were broken, and graffiti was sprayed, per NBC News.

Tear gas fired at protesters, angry at the death of unarmed George Floyd, who was pinned down by a policeman in Minnesota, UShttps://t.co/Konj3lFIjt pic.twitter.com/AlP6Gvnsj5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 27, 2020

Tear gas – also known as CS gas – is considered a chemical weapon and is banned in warfare by most countries, including the US. But the use of tear gas as a “riot-control agent” by law enforcement in a domestic capacity is still legal in the US and a number of other countries.

The use of tear gas in Minneapolis on Tuesday prompted a great deal of discussion on social media, including comparisons with the tactics of police in Hong Kong. Some also noted that gun-toting protesters who recently demonstrated against coronavirus restrictions in Michigan were not met with force of this nature.

It is heartbreaking to see Hong Kong police rounding up dozens & firing pepper bullets as US police fire tear gas on protesters in Minneapolis. It reminds me of when the 2014 Oakland protests overlapped with the Umbrella Movement protests. When will the world learn? #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/2jjz1InSMo — Laurel Chor (@laurelchor) May 27, 2020

Thousands marched in Minneapolis demanding justice for #GeorgeFloyd, who was killed in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck & ignored his plea: “I can’t breathe! Please, the knee on my neck” The police fired tear gas & stun grenades to suppress #GeorgeLloydProtest pic.twitter.com/rpmazjhuma — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) May 27, 2020

I can’t breathe vs. I don’t want to wear a mask pic.twitter.com/q1ZCNXkjnB — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) May 27, 2020

Armed protesters in state house = no tear gas Unarmed protesters standing outside = tear gas pic.twitter.com/iERycumGgx https://t.co/pzkWioG8og — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) May 27, 2020

I’m having a hard time distinguishing between images on my Twitter feed right now of riot police massing to stop protesters in Hong Kong and riot police massing to stop protesters in Minneapolis. Do you understand how fucked up that is? — Jenny from the Vox (@jenn_ruth) May 27, 2020

So a bunch of white guys with guns storm Michigan's capital and the authorities stand around doing nothing. Then, people protest the murder of a helpless black man by the police, and the authorities unleash rubber bullets and tear gas on them. This is despicable. This is America. https://t.co/4rvutEr13Y — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 27, 2020

There was no tear gas, no stun grenades, no rubber bullets at the Michigan stay-at-home order protests this month. No use of force was used on demonstrators. #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/Snjfevv2tE — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 27, 2020

The protests in Hong Kong and Minneapolis, and the use of tear gas to disperse them, occurred amid the coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, is known to lead to shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, among other symptoms.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that riot control agents such as tear gas can lead to chest tightness, coughing, choking sensation, noisy breathing (wheezing), and shortness of breath.

