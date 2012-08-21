China Holds Beauty Pageant For Cows

This weekend Shanxi province in China held the “first ever beauty pageant for cows”, according to Taiwanese news organisation WantChinaTimes.



200 cows from 11 farms competed for a 50,000 yuan (US$7,900) prize, which was apparently co-sponsored by Orange Warwick county of the US. The event came the same weekend that China hosted (and won) the Miss World competition, and prompted a sceptical editorial in state-run newspaper People’s Daily (“Beautiful girls have far greater ability to attract attention that the milk cow contestants”).

WantChinaTimes has pictures of the strange event, but perhaps even more amazing is this TV news story (featuring translated subtitles from the blog Beijing Cream).

WATCH:

