Temperatures around the Hokou Waterfall in China recently dropped well below freezing, creating a spectacular view of icicles all around the water’s edge. The waterfall is part of the Yellow River, and even colder temperatures are expected — which means more icicles could form soon.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.