China Hit By Liquidity Fears As Dollar and Gold Stage A Dual Rally

Japan saves Asia from China malaise





Chinese stocks ended lower today, potentially on liquidity concerns related to both the upcoming Agricultural Bank IPO and an issue of shares from Bank of China. Yet a strong Nikkei performance kept the MSCI Asia Apex 50 in the green:

Asia: +0.5% (MSCI Asia Apex 50)

Japan: +0.7% (Nikkei)

China: -0.9% (CSI 300)

Hong Kong: -0.3% (Hang Seng)

Australia: -0.4% (ASX 200)

Europe stumbles out of the gate



So far European markets are losing ground, but with relative strength in Germany and relative weakness in the U.K. The euro is also falling.

London: -0.9% (FTSE 100)

Paris: -0.3% (CAC 40)

Frankfurt: -0.04% (DAX)

The Euro: $1.25

Gold and USD stage a dual rally



Both the dollar and gold are peculiarly rallying. Oil is up as well.

Dollar Index: +0.2% (DXY 85.6)



Gold: +0.2% ($1,210)

Oil: +0.7% (Light Sweet Crude $72.12)



Baltic Dry Index: -3.0% (BDI 2,280)

U.S. markets are closed today.



