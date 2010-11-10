China Just Hiked Reserve Requirements For The Fourth Time This Year

For the fourth time this year, China is hiking bank reserve requirements in a bid to prevent a bubble — a bubble caused, in part, by hot money from the US Fed seeking better returns outside of the US.



Banks will be required to keep more cash at the central bank.

We noted earlier that the Central Bank has already put out an alert for high inflation numbers — numbers which will be coming out on Thursday.

