China Announces Plan To Break The Last High Speed Train Record Held In The West

Less than a week after breaking the world record for operational speed on conventional rail, China announced plans to test how fast the train can really go (via Shanghaiist).



An experimental model under development by Chinese CSR Corp Limited will try to break the 357 mph record set by France’s TGV in April 2007, according to China Daily. The test is expected to occur early next year.

It’s kind of exciting, right? A transportation space race. Too bad America’s trains top out around 150 mph.

