Meanwhile China Just Pledged Another $106 Billion More For Rail

China’s massive infrastructure investment program is set to continue next year with a RMB 700 billion ($106 billion) investment in railways, according to Business China.The investment will go toward the construction of 4,931 miles of new railways and 3,859 miles of double-track rails, at least 20 per cent of which is high speed rail.



China’s planned construction of 8,161 miles of high speed rail represents 30 per cent of the planned high speed rail in the world.

Meanwhile Barack Obama invested only $8 billion to high speed rail projects last year, most of which did not materialise.

