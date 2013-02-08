CHINA: HEY, Overseas Hackers Are Attacking Us Too

The allegations that hackers in China had attacked American news organisations has already resulted in recriminations from China’s state media, angry that their government is being portrayed as an aggressor in a covert cyber war.



Now Xinhua News, China’s state news agency, has just tweeted out the following image.

It contains an English-language message that basically says “Hey, overseas hackers are attacking us too!”

Photo: Twitter

