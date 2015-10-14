China uses these yak patrol teams to enforce claims over its disputed western borders

China is the third largest country in the world by area, with many of its most remote areas incredibly difficult for humans to reach unaided.
This is especially true along China’s western border with Pakistan. Here, China’s Xinjiang Province soars into the sky as it meets the Pamir Mountains — one of the highest mountain ranges in the world.
Faced with a lack of roads, extremely adverse terrain, and incredibly cold weather, the Chinese turned to a unique method of transportation for its soldiers along the border: Yaks.
Below are 11 pictures of China’s yak patrol team.
China's yak patrol teams are responsible for guarding the Chinese border in some of the most inhospitable land on earth.
Among the locations that the soldiers patrol among the Pamirs are locations known as 'Death Valley' and the 'Blood-Stained Path.'
The border was originally contested between India, Pakistan, and China. However, an agreement solidified Pakistan and China's border.
Additionally, the yak patrols play a role in enforcing Chinese security in otherwise unguarded portions of Xinjiang province.
