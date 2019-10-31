Weeks after trade announcement, China has still not confirmed the farm purchases Trump promised

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump hailed his partial trade deal with China as a pivotal win for American farmers.

But weeks after it was announced, the second-largest economy has still not confirmed the agricultural quotas the White House touted.

Chinese officials have privately warned the country would likely push back against an influx of that size, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The Trump administration said in mid-October that China had agreed to buy as much as $US50 billion worth of US agricultural products, more than double the amount the country imported in past years. Officials in China have privately warned the country would likely push back against an influx of that size, Reuters reported Wednesday.

When asked this month to confirm those figures, the Chinese embassy in Washington referred Business Insider to public comments in which a spokesperson said there would be an unspecified amount of agricultural purchases. The White House did not offer comment on the matter Wednesday afternoon.

The Trump administration has stalled planned tariff escalations as part of the detente with China, which officials said also involved unspecified commitments on rules for technology transfers and currency management. The two sides have remained in touch by phone and plan to speak again soon.

On Wednesday, Chile cancelled a summit next month where Trump has said he hoped to ink the first stage of the agreement with President Xi Jinping. But White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said it was still set to be finalised “within the same time frame.”

