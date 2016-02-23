China has ordered an end to 'bizarre' architecture

Shijiazhuang Studio Park, Hebei. Photo: Getty Images.

The Chinese government has put an end to “oversized, xenocentric, weird” buildings.

The State Council issued a directive on Monday which forbid the building of “odd-shaped buildings” and “bizarre architecture that is not economical, functional, aesthetically pleasing or environmentally friendly”.

The government is also calling for urban buildings to be “suitable, economic, green and pleasing to the eye” and encouraging “construction techniques that generate less waste and use fewer resources, such as the use of prefabricated buildings”.

The urban planning guideline was created in response to China’s urban sprawl with research from the Central Urban Work Conference in December revealing that more than 50% of China’s 1.3 billion population lived in cities, compared to 18% in 1978.

The move follows comments made by China’s President Xi Jinping in 2014 at a literary symposium in Beijing who said that “fine art works should be like sunshine from the blue sky and the breeze in spring that will inspire minds, warm hearts, cultivate taste and clean up undesirable work styles.”

During the country’s construction boom, China has unveiled a number of strange designs including the Gate of the Orient in Suzhou which has been nicknamed “Big Pants”, The Guangzhou Circle which resembles a Chinese coin as well as the phallic headquarters of Chinese state newspaper, People’s Daily.

Here are some of China’s more quirky building designs.

China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters, Beijing

Photo: Feng Li/Getty Images.

National Stadium, Beijing

Photo: Feng Li/Getty Images.

National Centre for the Performing Arts, Beijing

Photo: Andrew Wong/Getty Images.

‘The Gate of the Orient’, Suzhou

Photo: ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images.

Galaxy Soho, Beijing

Sheraton Hotel, Huzhou

