China has launched a new kind of flattop as it builds a force capable of invading islands

REUTERS/China Daily Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy recruits chant slogan during a parade to mark the end of a semester at a military base of the North Sea Fleet, in Qingdao, Shandong province December 5, 2013.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy launched its first Type 075 amphibious assault ship Wednesday, according to Chinese media.

The Type 075 is expected to be much more capable than the Type 071 amphibious dock landing ships, currently the largest operational amphibious warfare vessels in the PLAN, and a big step forward for China’s amphibious warfighting capabilities.

While details of the new amphibious assault ship’s capabilities are limited, it is believed to be capable of deploying with dozens of helicopters, as well as an unknown number of ground troops and military vehicles.

Following Wednesday’s launch, the ship will be outfitted with critical systems and put through sea trials. These steps are necessary before the vessel can become operational.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has three aircraft carriers in some degree of completion, but on Wednesday, China launched a new kind of flattop – the first Type 075 amphibious assault ship.

The still unnamed ship was put in the water at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, the China Daily reported. A military expert told The Global Times that the launch “marked the beginning of a new era in the development of Chinese naval surface ships.”

The ship is not yet ready, as the ship still needs to be fitted with radar, navigation, electronic warfare, and other critical systems and go through sea trials before it can become operational, but Wednesday’s launch is an important step toward the fielding of China’s first amphibious assault ship able to transport dozens of aircraft, as well as ground troops and military vehicles – forces needed to mount a seabone raid or invasion.

The launch follows the recent appearance of photos online showing a nearly-completed ship, leading observers to conclude that a launch was imminent.

Probably the best set of images of the first Type 075 LHD so far from today … unfortunately the second ship as well as certain details like the hangar as still psed, but anyway an impressive ship. (Images via @10969YUKIKAZE ) pic.twitter.com/drbhVc9s2L — @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) September 18, 2019

The Type 075, the development of which began in 2011, is expected to be much more capable than the Type 071 amphibious transport docks that currently serve as the critical components of the Chinese amphibious assault force.

“Compared with China’s Type 071, the new Type 075 can accommodate more transport and attack helicopters and, in coordination with surface-effect ships [fast boats to deploy troops], could demonstrate greater attack capabilities [than the Type 071], especially for island assault missions,” Song Zhongping, a Hong Kong-based military affairs expert, told the South China Morning Post prior to the launch.

Unlike the Type 071, currently the largest operational amphibious warfare vessels in the PLAN, the Type 075 is longer and features a full flight deck.

The most recent image of the first Type 075 LHD from today, which is being prepared for its launch (eventually on 24.09)… seems as if there is some sort of banner prepared for the launching ceremony on the bottom left of the photo (Image via Nika/PDF and @10969YUKIKAZE) pic.twitter.com/QqepauEbte — @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) September 21, 2019

With a displacement of roughly 40,000 tons, the ship is noticeably larger than Japan’s Izumo-class helicopter destroyer, which Japan is in the process of converting to carry F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, but smaller than the US military’s Wasp-class and America-class amphibious assault ships, vessels the Navy and Marines have been looking at using as light aircraft carriers.

Details about the capabilities of the Type 075 ships and the Chinese navy’s plans for them are limited, so it is unclear if China would eventually equip its 250-metre amphibious assault ships with aircraft with vertical or short takeoff and landing abilities.

China does not currently have a suitable jump jet like the F-35B or AV-8B Harrier II for this purpose, but older reports indicate the country is looking into developing one.

The launch comes just days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, when China is expected to show off its military might. At least two more amphibious assault ships are said to be in the works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.