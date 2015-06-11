China has a bunch of data out that's not all bad for once

Chinese industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment figures for May have just been released, and they’ve come in mixed.

Industrial production increased 6.1%, up from 5.9% in April, with the growth rate the highest seen since January 2015.

Retail sales rose by 0.1% to 10.1%, in line with expectations, with the increase the first time sales have accelerated since the beginning of the year.

While those figures were reasonable if not spectacular, fixed asset investment, a major driver of Chinese economic growth, increased by just 11.4%. Not only was the figure well below the 12.0% pace of April, it also marked the slowest annual growth seen since late 2000.

Here’s a chart of all three indicators over the past decade. Mirroring the slowdown in GDP, all are continuing to trend lower, especially fixed asset investment.

