China Has Introduced A 'One-Dog Policy'

You’ve heard of the one-child policy, now get ready for the one-dog policy.Shanghai has introduced legislation to limit dog ownership in the overcrowded city, according to China Daily. Anyone caught with an unlicensed dog would be fined $150 dollars — a prohibitive cost for many Chinese.
The city is also overrun with wild dogs, with over 100,000 dog attacks each year.
