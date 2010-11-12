China Has Introduced A 'One-Dog Policy'

Photo:

You’ve heard of the one-child policy, now get ready for the one-dog policy.Shanghai has introduced legislation to limit dog ownership in the overcrowded city, according to China Daily. Anyone caught with an unlicensed dog would be fined $150 dollars — a prohibitive cost for many Chinese.



The city is also overrun with wild dogs, with over 100,000 dog attacks each year.

