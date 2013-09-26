China Has Banned Imports Of Chilled Australian Beef And People Thinks It Is A Ploy To Protect The Local Industry

Photo: Getty/Tony Lewis

China has reportedly banned imports of chilled Australian beef, over safety concerns.

But beef importers and industry figures have told The Australian Financial Review they believe it could be an attempt to protect the local industry.

Chilled beef shipments to China have surged 873% over the last year, after a crackdown on smuggling and a series of crackdowns after safety scares.

Chilled cuts make up 18% of Australian beef exports to China on value, according to the Fin’s report, and are usually sold to top-tier restaurants and hotels.

The ban was issued on August 26. Chilled beef is different to frozen beef — a lower-quality product — which exporters are expected to ship more of now due to the ban.

