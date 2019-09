Asian markets were higher across the board on Wednesday, following on along the same action in the US.



The big winner: China.

The Shanghai Composite was up nearly 2%.

This is actually despite the fact that the one piece of domestic data people were talking about — home prices — came in worse than expected.

