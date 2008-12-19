Somali Pirates Piss Off The Chinese

Now everyone’s getting in on the fight.



China announced that it will be sending naval ships to fight piracy off the coast of Somalia. Over a dozen warships from the United States, Great Britain, and India, among others, have already sent ships to battle it out with the pirates. How many nations will it take to bring them down?

Also, should China really be broadcasting their arrival? Sneak attacks seem to work better, at least for the pirates.

BBC: China has announced it is to send naval ships to fight rampant piracy in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia. State media suggested the force could consist of two destroyers and a supply ship, although officials did not confirm the details of the deployment. On Wednesday, Malaysian naval forces helped foil an attempt to hijack a Chinese ship by Somali pirates.

The latest operation is a first for Beijing, which has until now pursued a policy of military non-interference. China’s navy, along with the rest of its military, has not often strayed far from home. But China’s military spending has increased dramatically in recent years as its armed forces undergo a thorough modernisation.

This is its first active deployment beyond the Pacific, and naval analysts will be watching closely to see how the Chinese cope with the complex maintenance and re-supply problems of operating so far from home, the BBC’s diplomatic correspondent Jonathan Marcus says.

