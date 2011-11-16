Check Out The Lavish Government Buildings Cropping Up In Outer China

Photo: Reprinted with permission from Baixiaoci

Several years ago the Chinese government poured money into the construction of enormous government buildings in an effort to entice investors and fuel the economy, according to Shanghaiist’s Horace Lu.The resulting structures, which cropped up everywhere from Inner Mongolia to Shanghai, are vast, imposing, and symbolic of the power wielded by the communist party.



Photographer Baixiaoci, whose real name is Shen Xiaoming, snapped photos of dozens of China’s new government buildings. He’s been kind enough to share the panoramas, which together paint a vivid picture of urbanization in China.

