Check Out The Lavish Government Buildings Cropping Up In Outer China

Julie Zeveloff
china government building

Photo: Reprinted with permission from Baixiaoci

Several years ago the Chinese government poured money into the construction of enormous government buildings in an effort to entice investors and fuel the economy, according to Shanghaiist’s Horace Lu.The resulting structures, which cropped up everywhere from Inner Mongolia to Shanghai, are vast, imposing, and symbolic of the power wielded by the communist party.

Photographer Baixiaoci, whose real name is Shen Xiaoming, snapped photos of dozens of China’s new government buildings. He’s been kind enough to share the panoramas, which together paint a vivid picture of urbanization in China.

Anji County Government Building, Zhejiang Province

Baoji Municipal Government Building, Shanxi Province

Bazhou City Government Building, Hebei Province

Cangnan County Government Building, Zhejiang Province

Changxing County Government Building, Zhejiang Province

Chengdu City Government Building, Sichuan Province

Erdos City Government Building, Inner Mongolia

Fuyang City Government Building, Yingquan District

Gaoyou City Government Building, Jiangsu Province

Hohhot City Government Building, Inner Mongolia

Huangyan City Govern ent Building, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province

Huzhou City Government Building, Zhejiang Province

Jiaxing City Government Building, Xiuzhou District

Jinjiang City Government Building, Fujian Province

Kangbashi District Government Building, Erdos, Inner Mongolia

Leqing County Government Building

Nantong City Government Building, Jiangsu Province

Ningde County Government Building, Fujian Province

Ningxiang County Government Building, Zhejiang Province

Shanxi Provincial Government Building

Shanghai City Government Building, Pudong District

Shangqiu City Government Building, He'nan Province

Shaoxing County Government Building, Zhejiang Province

Shenzhen City Government Building, Baoan District, Guangdong Province

Shenzhen City Government Building, Guangdong Province

Shishi City Government Building, Fujian Province

Siziqangqi Town Government Building, Inner Mongolia

Taizhou Municipal Government Building, Zhejiang Province

Taizhou City Government Building, Jiangsu Province

Xiamen City Government Building, Haicang District

Xiong City Government Building, Hebei Province

Yijinhuoluo County Government Building, Inner Mongolia

Zhengzhou City Government Building, Huiji District

