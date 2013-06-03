Anyone Who Wants To Short Gold Must Consider This Eye-Popping Chart

Gold has been one of the worst performing asset classes in the global financial markets this year, strengthening the bears’ case that the yellow metal has no intrinsic value.



With gold prices trending lower and the dollar moving higher, the short-sellers have been piling on.

But while the investment class is largely staying away from the yellow metal, the Chinese consumer is only rushing in.

Below is a chart from Morgan Stanley’s China Pulse report. It shows sales growth for various goods in March and April.

As you can see, the Chinese people rushed in like crazy to take advantage of the lower price.

While the value of gold continues to be up for debate, anyone consider shorting gold should consider the price floor put in by what Frank Holmes has dubbed the gold “love trade.”

Morgan Stanley

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.