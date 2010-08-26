Chinese Gold Demand Explodes As Inflation Fears And Government Curbs Take Hold

Chinese demand for gold surged in the second quarter of 2010 according to the latest data from the World Gold Council. Mainland China is the second largest source of gold demand in the world, after India, and has even closed the gap with India considerably.



In Q2, mainland Chinese gold demand was 111.7 tons, an increased from 88.9 tons one year earlier. Over the same period, India demand growth was stagnant, at 164.5 tons in Q2 of 2010 vs. 164.2 tons in Q2 of 2009. Thus China could become a larger driver for gold than India in the not-too-distant future.

An increase in Chinese retail demand for gold was the key driver, and we can see in the table below that China’s net retail investment even exceeded that of the U.S. in Q2. Chinese retail demand amounted to 36.3 tons compared to the U.S.’s already size-able 30.3 tons. Note that one year ago, during Q2 of 2009, U.S. retail demand for gold had been higher than that of China.

According to China Daily, both China’s efforts to clamp down on its property and stock markets and domestic inflation concerns have caused a ‘buying spree’ by Chinese investors seeking a safe haven for their wealth.

This makes for a peculiar combination of fears — On the one hand you have investors who are worried about government efforts to quash asset market inflation in the stock and property markets. Then on the other hand you have investors who are concerned about the government’s inability to quash inflation in the real economy.

(You can find more data, and a larger chart via the World Gold Council)

