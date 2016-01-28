China is building the most terrifying glass bridge the world has ever seen

A glass-bottom bridge in Hunan province is set to blow the rest of China’s glass bridges out of the water.

The new bridge, across the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in Hunan province, will open in the first half of 2016. It will be 400 feet longer, 300 feet taller, and way more knee-rattling than Brave Man’s Bridge — the current longest bridge of its kind in the world.

