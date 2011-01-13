A Haunting Tour Inside One Of China's Massive Ghost Malls

China’s ghost town stories are well publicized, but what exactly do these ghost commercial real estate projects look like on the inside?



Bloomberg have a video of the inside of the Dongguan Mall. Located between Hong Kong and Guangzhou, the mall is barely occupied and attracts little to no customers.

What’s worse? Its current ownership wants to expand.

And don’t miss the amazing satellite photos of Chinese ghost cities >

Bloomberg’s Paul Allen reports:



