Welcome To The Bizarre Chinese Ghost Town That Looks Like It Was Plucked From The British Countryside

Photo: triplefivedrew via Flickr

Thames Town looks a lot like your average historic English village. There are lush green squares, classic brick homes, and even red telephone booths.But Thames Town is not nestled in the British countryside; it’s located in the northeast corner of China in Songjiang, near Shanghai.



And it didn’t grow gradually over hundreds of years; it sprang up in 2006 as part of Shanghai’s “One City, Nine Town” initiative, an attempt to decentralize the city.

The city is a virtual ghost town, with empty shops and unused roads.

It’s a popular destination for wedding photos, according to Racked, which has a great gallery of Chinese newlyweds posing in the medieval setting.

Blogger triplefivedrew, who visited Thames Town in 2010, likened the place to the set of The Truman Show.

He shared his collection of Thames Town photos on Flickr.

