Google Desperately Tries To Keep China Business Alive After Shortsighted Decision To Boycott Country

Three months ago, Google made what may turn out to be its worst business decision ever, when it decided to boycott China’s censorship rules.



Specifically, Google announced that after a couple of years of playing ball with China’s censors it refused to censor anymore–and it began automatically directly Google.cn visitors to Google’s Hong Kong site, which is uncensored.

This decision produced some cheers from people who are understandably annoyed by China’s infantile censorship policies, but it crushed Google’s stock. And no wonder: China’s Internet market is the largest and fastest-growing in the world.

Importantly, the decision also removed the leverage Google had over China’s government–and, with it, Google’s ability to quietly resist Chinese government interference and win small concessions on behalf of itself and its users (the China policy that Google and hundreds of other foreign companies had used until then–and that the hundreds of other foreign companies still use).

The support for Google’s principled stand died down in a day or two, and Google has since been forced to watch the China market grow from the sidelines. Chinese site Baidu has surged in market share, and Google’s China share has begun to collapse.

And now the Chinese government has gotten sick of Google’s clever Hong Kong redirect and is forcing the company to change it. In response, Google will try another half-measure–directing visitors to Google.cn to an intermediary site that will include a link to the Hong Kong site. This will be annoying for users. It will also likely still annoy the Chinese government, which may just eject Google entirely from the country.

Here’s Google’s David Drummond explaining the decision:

An update on China

6/28/2010 10:45:00 PMEver since we launched Google.cn, our search engine for mainland Chinese users, we have done our best to increase access to information while abiding by Chinese law. This has not always been an easy balance to strike, especially since our January announcement that we were no longer willing to censor results on Google.cn.

We currently automatically redirect everyone using Google.cn to Google.com.hk, our Hong Kong search engine. This redirect, which offers unfiltered search in simplified Chinese, has been working well for our users and for Google. However, it’s clear from conversations we have had with Chinese government officials that they find the redirect unacceptable—and that if we continue redirecting users our Internet Content Provider licence will not be renewed (it’s up for renewal on June 30). Without an ICP licence, we can’t operate a commercial website like Google.cn—so Google would effectively go dark in China.

That’s a prospect dreaded by many of our Chinese users, who have been vocal about their desire to keep Google.cn alive. We have therefore been looking at possible alternatives, and instead of automatically redirecting all our users, we have started taking a small percentage of them to a landing page on Google.cn that links to Google.com.hk—where users can conduct web search or continue to use Google.cn services like music and text translate, which we can provide locally without filtering. This approach ensures we stay true to our commitment not to censor our results on Google.cn and gives users access to all of our services from one page.

Over the next few days we’ll end the redirect entirely, taking all our Chinese users to our new landing page—and today we re-submitted our ICP licence renewal application based on this approach.

As a company we aspire to make information available to users everywhere, including China. It’s why we have worked so hard to keep Google.cn alive, as well as to continue our research and development work in China. This new approach is consistent with our commitment not to self censor and, we believe, with local law. We are therefore hopeful that our licence will be renewed on this basis so we can continue to offer our Chinese users services via Google.cn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.