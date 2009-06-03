China Gets Antisocial: Blocks Twitter, Flickr, HuffPo

The Chinese government is plugging holes in the Web in advance of the 20th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Protest of 1989. China has blocked access to Twitter, Hotmail, Flickr, Bing, Tumblr, Blogspot, Livejournal, and the Huffington Post, says the Huffington Post.

Why? To ensure no controversial or anti-government messages are spread on the eve of the June 4 anniversary.

Probably not helping. All the media attention on the crackdown does is highlight the government’s dictatorial attitude and paranoia. And once access to the sites is unblocked, people will talk about it anyway. They already are.

