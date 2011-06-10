China Genetically Modifies Cows To Produce Human Breast Milk

One of the many things the US and Europe are going to have to confront as they compete with an increasingly powerful China is a different sense of ethics.



Western countries are plowing ahead with things like biotech and genetically modified food, of course, but the developments are still lagging behind what science is capable of.

And the West’s food and drug regulators tend to be much stricter, preventing the use of “experimental” treatments that often don’t work or kill people but do often lead to future breakthroughs.

China is unencumbered by such concerns. And don’t think the country isn’t using that to its advantage.

Today’s example:

A China dairy farm has genetically modified cows so they produce human breast milk, Sky News reports. (See video below).

This wouldn’t happen in the United States, because it would freak people out (ethicists, animal rights groups, ordinary citizens).

But the Chinese farmers think it’s pretty darn cool. And they point out that human breast milk is better for humans than cow milk. And they observe that there are about a billion starving people in the world who would love a ready supply of human breast milk and other such foods.

So the morality picture actually isn’t all that clear, either.

(via Catherine Rampell)

