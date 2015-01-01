The Most Hilarious Chart Of 2014

The stock market and the economy are not the same thing. Not in the US. Not anywhere.

Bloomberg’s Tom Orlik tweeted a series of charts earlier Wednesday including this one.

It’s of the Shanghai Composite stock index (red) and economists’ forecasts for 2015 GDP (black).

Despite a year of falling economic growth expectations, stock prices have exploded. In 2014, the Shanghai Composite surged a whopping 58%.

“Tell me more of your theories about Chinese GDP growth and it’s impact on stock prices…“

