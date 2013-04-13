Chinese Rich Kids Post Photos Of Their Bank Accounts Online After 'Sex Party' Feud

offbeatchina.com

China’s new money rich kids are getting more and more outrageous — and creating more and more of a backlash online.



The latest scandal started earlier this month after reports of a “sexy party” at the Hainan Rendez-Vous Lifestyle and Yacht Show in the coastal resort of Sansa.

Shanghai Daily reported on the sordid details of the party, including allegations that one model earned 600,000 yuan ($97,000) from the sex parties, and that more than 2,000 condoms were used over 3 days. Local government officials are now investigating the reports.

The scandal escalated as members of a luxury group called the Sports Car Club (SCC) accused notorious a 20-year-old socialite, Guo Meimei, of offering sex for money at the party. Guo had previously set off a controversy for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle online while claiming (falsely) to work for the Red Cross.

Guo responded with a photo of 5 million yuan ($800,000) in casino chips (as seen at the top of this post), implying she didn’t need the money.

It was at that point that (rumoured) SCC members responded by posting photos of their bank accounts.

Here’s one picture doing the rounds on Weibo:

The screenshot appears to show a bank balance containing 3.7 billion yuan — at current exchange rates around $597 million.

According to OffBeatChina, the owner of this bank account is believed to be 19 years old.

Another user responded by posting a screenshot of their own account:

It’s a little hard to make out, but that bank account appears to have over 9.9 billion yuan — $1.5 billion.

These screenshots may well be fakes, but they’ve certainly stirred a lot of hatred online, where they became part of the highest trending topic on Weibo.

“I’m not surprised hearing something like this,” one Weibo comment quoted by Shanghaiist says, “but it is really quite disgusting for a bunch of rich, bored fuerdai [second generation rich] to show-off their fancy lives like this.”

As new money pours into China, stories of outrageous rich kids are getting more and more prevalent. Notably last year the fabulous life of Bo Xilai’s playboy son was scrutinized and a tragic $1 million Ferrari crash ruined the political ambitions of the young driver’s father.

