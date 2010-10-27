Did You Miss That China Did Another Tightening Last Night?

There was another hike in China last night.



Regulators in Beijing allowed for another 3% hike in gasoline prices.

That doesn’t sound like a tightening, but that’s fundamentally what it is. In a centrally planned economy, where the government sets the prices of key goods — gas, money, etc. — this is best understood as a tightening, because the government is obviously sucking a subsidy out of the economy and attempting to slow things down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.