China From Space At Night: 1992 Vs. 2010

The NOAA has a very cool film loop (via Gregor Macdonald) showing the progression of the Chinese night sky from 1992-2010.



You can watch the full animation here. Below are 1992 and 2010.

1992

Photo: NOAA

2010

Photo: NOAA

One interesting follow-on observation as made by Jon Belk on Twitter. Note how there’s been literally no change to North Korea in this time.

Photo: NOAA

