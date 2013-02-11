China From Space At Night: 1992 Vs. 2010

The NOAA has a very cool film loop (via Gregor Macdonald) showing the progression of the Chinese night sky from 1992-2010.
You can watch the full animation here. Below are 1992 and 2010.
1992
Photo: NOAA
2010
Photo: NOAA
One interesting follow-on observation as made by Jon Belk on Twitter. Note how there’s been literally no change to North Korea in this time.
Photo: NOAA
