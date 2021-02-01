4 men ate almost 70 pounds of oranges in under 30 minutes to avoid an airport's excess baggage fees

Getty Images Four workmates had purchased a large box of oranges but didn’t want to pay the excess baggage fees.

A Chinese airport said it would charge 300 yuan ($US47) in excess baggage fees to check in a box of oranges.

Four men did not want their fruit to go to waste. So, they set out to eat it all in under 30 minutes.

They successfully ate all of the oranges but are now suffering from ulcers, according to the Global Times.

Four men ate 30 kg (66 lbs) of oranges in under 30 minutes to avoid excess baggage fees, according to China’s Global Times.

In China’s Yunnan province, the quartet of workmates had purchased a large box of oranges during a business trip in Kunming, the paper reported.

But, when they tried to check in their bags for their flight home, the airport said it would charge them 300 yuan ($US47) in excess baggage fees, the Global Times said.

This was “more than they could afford,” one of the men told the paper.



Unable to pay and eager to make the most of their fruit, the colleagues decided to devour the crate of oranges.

They consumed the fruit with great haste, finishing off the oranges in under 30 minutes, the Global Times said.

“We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20-30 minutes,” one of the four said.

“We never want to have any oranges again,” he added.

The travellers began to suffer from mouth ulcers after gorging on the fruit, the Global Times added.

