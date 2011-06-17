China Evacuates 500,000 As Some Provinces Face The Worst Flooding In 56 Years

China’s crippling drought is over. In its place there are serious flooding and mudslides along the Yangtze River.



More than 500,000 people were evacuated to escape floods in several provinces that the government described as the worst since 1955, according to Reuters. At least 124 people have died in this year’s flood.

China also raised its disaster alert to the highest level and mobilized troops to help with flood relief.

China’s Three Gorges Dam, among other infrastructure, was supposed to control both drought and flooding in South China. In fact it may be making them worse, cutting off water supplies during dry periods and producing barren land that can’t hold rain without flooding or sliding.

See dramatic pictures of last year’s huge Chinese flood >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.